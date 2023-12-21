Arrest warrant issued for woman who pretended to be a Waffle House employee in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUTY, Ga. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman who allegedly stole money from a Clayton County Waffle House after dressing like an employee.

Riverdale officials are not releasing the identity yet, as they try to apprehend the suspect.

According to the police report, the woman came into the Waffle House on Highway 85 and pretended to be an employee.

Actual employees said she told them she was working the overnight shift.

They said she had the proper uniform, knew the lingo, and worked for around two hours waiting tables and cleaning dishes.

According to authorities, the woman would then take $130 from the cash register before disappearing from work.

Police put out a call to the public, asking for help in identifying the woman.

Waffle House referred all questions to the police as the investigation is ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group