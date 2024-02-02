Arrest made in connection to crash that killed Georgia State Patrol trooper in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made after a Georgia State Patrol trooper died in the line of duty earlier this week.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road on Sunday. GSP says Cenescar’s patrol car left the roadway during a pursuit and hit an embankment. He died at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

GSP announced on Friday that Garrison Ayala Rodriguez was arrested in Norcross by troopers and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Rodriguez is being charged with felony murder, first-degree homicide, fleeing and attempting to elude and other traffic charges.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on Friday saying that he was “thankful for the tireless work” of investigators.

As we continue to mourn the loss of Trooper Cenescar and pray for his loved ones, we’re thankful for the tireless work of the @GA_DPS who have apprehended this suspect and secured this step toward justice for one of Georgia’s fallen heroes. https://t.co/UPKHKQ1Le0 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 2, 2024

Cenescar had been with the Georgia Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th Trooper School. He spent three years with the Atlanta Police Department before then.

The family will be at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from 4:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. that Thursday. The funeral will be held that Friday at 11 a.m. at Mount Paran Church.