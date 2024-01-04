Arrest made after man shot to death at Marietta apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta police have made an arrest after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II, who lived at the Harlow Apartments off Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

Marietta police launched a wide search in the area for a suspect. On Thursday, officials announced that 33-year-old Donovan Carter was arrested and charged with murder.

Gwinnett County police pulled Carter over on Wednesday night and took him into custody.

Carter faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this story

