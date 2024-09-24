Armed suspect possibly barricaded inside northwest Atlanta house

ATLANTA — Tactical Field Operators with the Atlanta police department are investigating a dispute that involved a weapon Monday evening.

Police responded to 481 Griffin St. NW after receiving a report about the incident.

Atlanta police said that they believe the suspect may still be inside the home.

Officers have secured the immediate area around the home.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedure manual, Tactical Field Operators “respond to high-priority incidents to include barricaded subjects, hostage situations, civil disorders, sniper fire, and civil defense emergencies or incidents determined by departmental command to be beyond the scope or capability of uniform patrol elements.”

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.