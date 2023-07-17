Armed man had several others, including children, barricaded in DeKalb Home, police say

(DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.) — WSB Update >> A DeKalb County neighborhood was shut down for several hours on Monday, after a man barricaded himself and at least four others inside a home. Police say he fired off several rounds with his gun along Sweetwater Parkway near Ellenwood, around 11:30a.m.

The three kids were able to get out before officers arrived at the home. NewsChopper 2 and Channel 2 Action News photographers captured video as SWAT teams and police cruisers surrounded the neighborhood. Neighbors said they were not being let into their homes until the situation was over.

SWAT was able to get inside the home at some point and helped safely remove a woman and infant who were inside the home.

The suspect was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.





DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Our partners at Channel 2 Action News are at the scene of a large police presence in DeKalb County.

SWAT and more than a dozen DeKalb County police cruisers are currently outside a home along Sweetwater Parkway near Stillwater Point.

Neighbors told WSB they are not being let into the neighborhood at this point. We have reached out to DeKalb County police to get more information about what is going on there.

©2023 Cox Media Group