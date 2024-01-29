Armed man barricaded in house near APS elementary school

ATLANTA — Authorities are in the process of negotiating with an armed barricaded man in a home near an elementary school.

Atlanta police said just after 2 a.m. on Monday, officers received reports of an armed man at a home on Fair Street Southwest, across the street from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they located a man who barricaded himself inside the home.

Police confirmed the suspect is armed.

According to the investigation, the suspect shot at his roommates before barricading himself in the back bedroom of the home.

It is unclear what led to the shots being fired.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

SWAT has been called to the scene to assist in the negotiations.

The investigation remains ongoing.

