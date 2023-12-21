Armed driver at large after running from Clayton County officers who shot at him

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County.

Clayton County police said on Wednesday at 11:36 p.m., officers were out on patrol in the area of Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard when they conducted a traffic stop.

According to the investigation, when the driver got out of the vehicle at the officer’s request, he took off.

During the chase, officials said the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband, prompting the officers to shoot their weapons at him. The suspect continued to run and got away.

Police confirmed the suspect is at large. His identity has not been released.

Authorities located a handgun at the scene.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

