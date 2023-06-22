Armed and dangerous suspect tossed 4-year-old out of car in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are searching for a man they say threw a child out of a car earlier this month.

Investigators say Amir Thomas, 24, and the mother of his child got into a fight while holding her infant child on Rex Road.

At some point during the fight, Thomas snatched the woman’s money and phone and sped away from the scene with a 4-year-old child. It’s unclear if both children are Thomas’ or just the 4-year-old.

As he got close to the entrance of the neighborhood, police say he threw the child out of the car and continued driving away.

The woman was injured during the fight and the child suffered mouth injuries, but both are expected to survive.

Police say he is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. They have warrants out on Thomas for kidnapping (child not legitimized), aggravated assault, two counts of child cruelty, battery and theft by taking.

He also has warrants for his arrest in four other counties, including:

Rockdale County - theft by receiving stolen property

Newton County - theft by taking, battery and cruelty to children

Paulding County - failure to appear - obstruction of law enforcement

Lancaster County, Nebraska - disturbing the peace

Anyone who sees Thomas should call 911.

©2023 Cox Media Group