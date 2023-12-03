Armed and dangerous man accused of kidnapping N.C. woman now believed to be somewhere in Georgia

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for an armed and dangerous North Carolina man who is believed to be in Georgia.

Cherokee County Sheriff officials in North Carolina said they are looking for Jordan Nathaniel Hedden, who is wanted in North Carolina and Tennessee on various charges.

On Thursday, investigators said a North Carolina woman picked up hitchhikers who were identified as Hedden and Stephanie Neace. When the two got into the woman’s car, authorities said Hedden kidnapped her by forcing her into the back seat and taking control of the vehicle.

Neace was arrested and taken into custody in Georgia. Authorities did not specify where she is being held.

On Saturday, authorities said Hedden entered a Tennessee home with a firearm. After the gun was confiscated, he hitchhiked into Georgia.

Officials did not provide additional information regarding the incident in Tennessee.

Hedden is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has green eyes, brown hair and is believed to be traveling on foot or bicycle.

Authorities added Hedden is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

