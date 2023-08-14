‘Armed and dangerous’ 15-year-old wanted in teen’s death at metro park

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to a teen’s death at a metro Atlanta park.

On June 29, Clayton County officers found 16-year-old Jamarious Deante Smith shot multiple times in the back of Lovejoy Park.

Smith’s mother said that the last conversation she had with her son was about a group of his friends who showed up at her front door.

“Y’all woke my son up and lured him to the park with y’all and y’all murdered my son,” Pumpkin Smith said.

Police said in June they made one arrest, but did not release the suspect’s name. On Monday, investigators identified 15-year-old Oliver Lamar Choyce as a second suspect facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police said Choyce is known to be armed and dangerous and frequents the Lovejoy area. Investigators says anyone who sees Choyce should not approach him and call 911.

Choyce is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

