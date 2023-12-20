Arguments in Georgia’s redistricting case being heard Wednesday

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones will preside over a hearing on Wednesday that will determine if the new GOP-drawn political districts can be used in the 2024 elections, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In October, Jones ruled that districts passed in 2021 violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by illegally diluting Black voting power and tasked them with creating seven new majority-Black legislative districts and one new majority-Black congressional district.

Jones’ order required legislators to create an additional majority-Black congressional district in west metro Atlanta by Dec. 8. He also called for two more state Senate districts and five more state House districts with Black majorities in the Atlanta and Macon areas.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new maps into law on Dec. 8.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and other Black voters and organizations say the Republican-drawn maps fall short of the judge’s order because they move voters around in a way that still denies Black voters representation. Alpha Phi Alpha, a historically Black fraternity that’s been active in civil rights causes, and other plaintiffs successfully sued the state over the 2021 maps.

Attorneys for the state say the General Assembly followed Jones’ order.

Below are some of the arguments attorneys are likely to make during Wednesday’s hearing.

In court filings, attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that state lawmakers changed districts outside of the “affected area” — meaning those in districts that were found to violate the Voting Rights Act — in addition to the districts identified by Jones.

Jones ruled in October that five congressional, 10 state Senate and 11 state House districts violated the law. The approved maps altered 11 congressional districts, 15 state Senate and 57 in the House.

In doing so, attorneys said, lawmakers created the new majority-Black districts by shifting district lines in areas where there already were majority-Black districts.

In his order, Jones said lawmakers could not eliminate any existing “minority opportunity districts,” generally defined as areas where racial minority groups are able to elect their preferred candidates by attracting some support from white voters. They also could not eliminate any existing majority-Black districts.

But attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the state “dismantled” a “minority opportunity” district with changes to Congressional District 7, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath. Nonwhite voters make up a majority of the population in that district but no one race makes a majority.

Attorneys representing the state say they followed the judge’s order by creating seven new majority-Black legislative districts and one new majority-Black congressional district.

Attorneys say lawmakers were not required to only amend the districts identified in Jones’ order. Instead, they said, affected voters needed to only live in the region that was identified by the court.

They also argue that they did not eliminate any “minority opportunity districts” because the term is undefined in Jones’ order. The state said it interpreted “minority opportunity districts” as majority-Black districts.

The question of whether multiracial coalition districts are covered by the Voting Rights Act is unsettled among appellate courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. The state argues that federal law does not protect “crossover districts,” also called “opportunity districts.”

Jones will hear testimony from three groups of plaintiffs who are challenging the maps.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Atlanta,

©2023 Cox Media Group