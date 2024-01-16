Arctic blast to bring coldest temperatures, wind chills in over a year

ATLANTA — As temperatures quickly fall on Tuesday morning, watch out for possible patchy ice on roads.
WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards said rain and a wintry mix will end over north Georgia around 9 a.m.
Drivers remember to pack your patience.
As temperatures drop, keep a lookout for the potential for a few areas of patchy ice on elevated and untreated surfaces, but Edwards said the risk is low.
A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Edwards said wind chills will be as low as -5 degrees.
A slight warm-up will occur later this week before another round of bitterly cold, frigid air moves in for the weekend.
What you need to know:
- Limited impacts for metro Atlanta
- Winter weather advisory will end later this morning
- Windy and very cold Tuesday afternoon with temperatures into the upper 20s and 30s
Several schools have closed due to winter weather, click here for the full list.
