Arctic blast to bring coldest temperatures, wind chills in over a year

ATLANTA — As temperatures quickly fall on Tuesday morning, watch out for possible patchy ice on roads.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards said rain and a wintry mix will end over north Georgia around 9 a.m.

School districts closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday for winter weather (NWS Atlanta)

Drivers remember to pack your patience.

As temperatures drop, keep a lookout for the potential for a few areas of patchy ice on elevated and untreated surfaces, but Edwards said the risk is low.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Edwards said wind chills will be as low as -5 degrees.

A slight warm-up will occur later this week before another round of bitterly cold, frigid air moves in for the weekend.

What you need to know:

Limited impacts for metro Atlanta

Winter weather advisory will end later this morning

Windy and very cold Tuesday afternoon with temperatures into the upper 20s and 30s

Several schools have closed due to winter weather, click here for the full list.

