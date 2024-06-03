APS won’t have summer school, programs on Monday amid city’s water issues

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools won’t have any summer school programs on Monday as the city works to rectify its water main break issues.

This comes as the city has been impacted by multiple water main breaks and a boil water advisory since Friday.

The district says it will reconvene in person once the boil water advisories have been lifted and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division gives the proper authorization.

The district asks families to remain patient in the meantime.

All employees who aren’t essential staff will work remotely on Monday.