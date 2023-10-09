Local

Applications for Section 8 housing in Georgia open this month for the first time since 2021

Georgia state Capitol

ATLANTA — People who need help paying for their housing in Georgia can apply starting this month.

Applications for Georgia’s Section 8 program can be submitted from Oct. 17-20.

Families who meet the requirements will be placed on a waiting list until vouchers are available.

Applicants are required to attend a briefing to learn about the program’s rules and obligations.

This is the first year since 2021 that the application has been open.

When a family receives their voucher, they are responsible for finding housing that meets their voucher size.

It then must pass HUD’s housing quality standards.

