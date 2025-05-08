Application for Cobb County Opioid Abatement Settlement Funds open

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is now accepting applications for opioid abatement money.

According to officials, the program is funded by the national opioid settlement agreements.

The Cobb County opioid abatement fund is in support of evidence-based programs that directly addresses the impact of opioid misuse in the community.

According to Cobb County officials, “all applicants must submit a completed Budget/Financial Worksheet using the required template provided by Cobb County."

Officials add the worksheet is mandated “to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of Opioid Abatement Settlement Funds.”

Here are steps to complete the application:

Step 1:

Step 2:

Use the Required Template: Applicants must use the official Budget/Financial Worksheet template provided by Cobb County. No other formats will be accepted.

Accuracy and Completeness Required: Missing or incorrect information may result in delays or the disqualification of your application.

Step 3:

Before you begin filling out your online application below, be sure to prepare/complete the following documentation and have it ready to upload:

Documentation demonstrating relevant data or information that supports the opioid crisis in Cobb County including gaps in resources and population.

Completed Grant Application Budget Worksheet.

All relevant documentation related to a recent financial audit your organization may have undergone.

Documentation related to your policies related to procurement of contractors and payment of expenditures.

Documentation related to being listed in System for Award Management (SAM) database if applicable.

The application process will remain open until July 11th.

For more information, click here.