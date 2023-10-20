APD says 6′8″ serial rapist arrested after attacking four women

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is announcing the arrest of a serial rapist from earlier this year.

According to police, they have connected four rape cases from August 2022 and March 2023 to one man through DNA.

The suspect was arrested on March 30 and remains in jail.

Officials have not released the suspect’s identity, saying doing so could jeopardize their investigation due to the possibility of more victims coming forward.

They identified him only as being in his mid-40s, six feet, eight inches tall and approximately 230 pounds.

Investigators say that he lives in the city of Atlanta and interacted with the victims in the Little Five Points neighborhood.

The victims are described as “marginalized” women.

The suspect’s exact charges are unclear.

Data released by APD earlier this year suggested the number of rapes in the city of Atlanta is down 68% compared to roughly the same period as last year.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

©2023 Cox Media Group