APD patrol car set on fire in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police confirm

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating an arson in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

Atlanta police officials said that just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a car fire at a home on Greendale Drive, DE.

When officers arrived, they found an Atlanta Police Department patrol car on fire.

Officials confirmed that the cause of the fire was arson.

APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said investigators believe the fire is connected to a string of arsons that involve Atlanta Public Training Center protesters.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to this incident.

Saturday’s fire comes after Atlanta leaders announced this week that a man has been arrested in connection to a fire at an APD precinct last summer.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old John Robert Mazurek early Thursday. He was charged with one count of first-degree arson in connection to an arson investigation that began in July 2023 after eight police motorcycles were destroyed with explosives at an APD precinct.

“The attack utilized extremely dangerous, homemade incendiary devices to set on fire and completely destroy eight police motorcycles,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in July. “Thankfully, no one was injured. As shocking as this is, this was not an isolated incident.”

At the time of the precinct fire, officials confirmed that Atlanta Public Training Center protesters took credit for the fire. Dickens confirmed that the training center will be fully operational by the end of 2024.

The patrol car fire remains under investigation.