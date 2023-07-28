APD officer killed in off-duty motorcycle crash off busy South Fulton road

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is mourning one of its officers who died in an off-duty motorcycle crash on a busy South Fulton road.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed with Atlanta Police Department that Officer Bennie Hardeman died Thursday night: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our very own, Officer Bennie D. Hardeman.”

The Atlanta Police Department added: “This is not only a signficiant loss for his family and close friends, but also for his APD family. He was a hard worker who loved his job and co-workers. Officer Hardeman was a kind spirit, with an unforgettable smile, and a charming personality.”

Around 10:30 p.m., South Fulton police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Camp Creek Parkway near Butner Road.

South Fulton investigators have not released details surrounding what led up to the crash.

APD hired Hardeman in April 2019 and he had four years of service in the city for the Zone 5 traffic unit.

In January 2021, APD shared a story about one of Hardeman’s acts of kindness.

A woman’s car broke down in midtown and Hardeman stayed with her until a tow truck could arrive. The woman’s daughter sent the officer a note thanking him for his help and how the her mother was going through chemotherapy.

Earlier this month, Hardeman received the Excellence Award. Back in April 2021, Hardeman also received a Rise Up Award, nominated as the most improved officer in the Tactical Traffic Crime Reduction Unit by his colleagues.

Arrangements for Hardeman’s memorial service have not been announced.

