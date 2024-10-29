Local

APD officer injured during standoff with barricaded gunman in Four Seasons building

Police investigation in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The suspect who was barricaded inside the Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Atlanta is now in custody, police have confirmed.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says that one officer was injured in the incident and at least two officers fired their weapons. The injured officer is being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, but is expected to recover.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that a man pulled a gun on someone on a high floor inside the hotel.

At one point, police were able to see the suspect, who has not been identified, on a balcony, according to sources. That person is now in custody.

Fernandes and Channel 2′s Candace McCowan are both in the area near the hotel. They both say they have heard several gunshots.

APD said road closures include 14th St NE at W Peachtree St NE and Crescent Ave NE, 13th St NE at W Peachtree St NE and Crescent Ave NE, and the Peachtree Walk.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

