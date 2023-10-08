Local

APD: Man shot on I-20 after getting into altercation leaving club

Atlanta shooting: Five people were wounded when an 18-year-old opened fire at an Atlanta home. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Police are searching for those responsible for shooting a man on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Mozley Place in southwest Atlanta.

When Atlanta officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to officials, the victim told police he was shot somewhere on I-20 by suspects in a silver Impala he had been in an altercation with after leaving a club.

Authorities did not provide the name of the club. The victim’s age or identity has not been released.

No suspects have been arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!