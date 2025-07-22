APD issuing bolo for suspect who stole car from Atlanta airport parking garage

The Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a car was stolen from a parking garage at the Atlanta airport.

On July 21, police say a Cadillac Escalade was stolen from a parking garage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The person in the featured photo is believed to be involved in the theft.

Investigators are asking for people to submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSGA to 738477.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.