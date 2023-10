ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting.

The call came in around 10:15 a.m. near 80 Brevard Avenue.

Police said that a man and woman died from their injuries. No one else was injured.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but there is no danger to the public.

