Apartment fire in South Fulton destroys 10 apartments, sends 1 person to hospital

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton fire officials are investigating a fire that displaced several residents and left one in the hospital.

Authorities said crews responded to reports of a fire early Sunday at the Gardens at Camp Creek apartments on Washington Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they evacuated the entire building due to the severity of the fire.

During the blaze, officials said one person was injured after jumping from the second story of the building to escape. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officials have not said if any other residents were injured.

Investigators have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Authorities said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the investigation, ten apartments were destroyed. Authorities have not specified the number of residents that were displaced.

The investigation remains ongoing.

