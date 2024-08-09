Apartment complex ravaged by fire to terminate all tenant’s leases by end of the day

ATLANTA, Ga. — A midtown apartment complex ravaged by fire will terminate all residents’ leases by the end of the day, officials said in a letter to tenants Friday.

A fire broke out on the roof of the Bell Collier Village apartments last month. The complex’s hundreds of residents said that since the fire, they’ve had a hard time accessing their units to recover personal items and pets.

Tenants were told that due to the building’s condition, all leases will be terminated Friday.

All week, officials have been escorting groups of tenants back into the building to salvage items. The last group will be let in today.

“Due to hazardous conditions and the ongoing deterioration of the building from significant water damage, we can no longer provide residents additional access after residents from the final group of units (identified yesterday) retrieve their essential belongings today,” officials wrote. “As stated in our previous daily communications, we are presently working on a detailed plan to safely remove and securely store all remaining salvageable belongings.”

Next week, residents will get an email about how to retrieve any other belongings that were salvageable.