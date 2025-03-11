Apartment building in Union City heavily damaged by fire

UNION CITY, GA — An apartment building in Union City is badly damaged by a fire on Tuesday morning.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire at the Evergreen Commons Apartments on Highway 138 started.

The top floor of the building is destroyed.

One resident says it was a scary situation.

“I woke up to all my alarms going off in my house, all at once. I shot up, awake. I got out of my bed and I walked to the living room to see what was gong on. When I walked into the living room, there was smoke coming out from the floor. It was coming out from the front door. It was coming out from the walls.”

The resident said he then opened the door and the entire breezeway was completely ablaze.

“Before I could even think, I didn’t know what to do. I just grabbed my cat, and I just ran out the door. All I had on were my shorts. I didn’t even have, like, this shirt on my back. I got this from a neighbor.”

No word on any injuries or how many people are impacted.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.