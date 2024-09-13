Apalachee school shooting: 14-year-old soccer player hit by bullet fragments

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 14-year-old boy has identified him as one of the nine people hospitalized after the shooting at Apalachee High School.

Ronaldo Vega was hit by three bullet fragments and had to be taken to the hospital. His mother said that they checked him to make sure that none of the fragments hit any of his arteries or ligaments.

Vega is part of the Apalachee High School soccer team, the team posted on social media.

His family set up an online fundraiser to help offset medical costs.

He spoke with Channel 2 Action News’ partner station Univision where he recounted the terrifying moments he saw the shooter.

“I was in the class, where he fired. When he left, I closed the door so he wouldn’t follow,” Vega said.

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old Apalachee student, has been arrested and charged with four counts of felony murder. Teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn lost their lives.

Nine other people, including Vega, soccer coach David Phenix and students Taylor Jones and Melany Garcia, were wounded and hospitalized. Some of them have since been released.