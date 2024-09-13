Apalachee High School principal announces plans to reopen school after deadly shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — School officials at Apalachee High School have announced the reopen plans more than a week after a mass shooting claimed the lives of two teachers and two students and injured nine other people.

Apalachee High School will reopen for students to return to class during the week of Sept. 23.

Officials released a video about the reopening plan. Click here to watch.

Here is the official information from Apalachee High School Principal Jessica Rehberg.

AHS Family, I know that you, like me, are experiencing a range of emotions and trying to make sense of the tragedy that struck our community. While we may never have the perfect words or answers to satisfy the questions and challenges that face us, I believe we are better together. Dr. LeDuff and I wanted to share this video message with you to update you that we are planning a thoughtful and phased return to school the week of September 23. We want to ensure we have the right systems and resources in place, including: On-campus mental health support Spaces for relocated classes Scheduling, transportation, curriculum, and allocation of classroom materials As a reminder, any final plans for reopening will come directly from the Barrow County School System. Some of you have told me you want to be together with your friends and teachers at school. I know for some this may feel too soon. You are not alone, and we are here to support you as best we can. If you are feeling anxiety or concern, please reach out to a trusted adult. While these dates and plans are our current focus, we’ll adjust as needed to make sure we’re prioritizing the well-being of our students and staff. Thank you for your patience, understanding, love, and trust. Sincerely, Jessica Rehberg Principal, Apalachee High School

Most students in Barrow County Schools returned to class on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, families were allowed back inside the high school to gather their belongings. Georgia Emergency Management also opened up a community recovery center for families impacted by the tragedy.

Barrow County School System Superintendent Dallas LeDuff previously sent a message to families and students. He said officials will provide extra support and security including more police at each school in Barrow County.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, at least five others were treated for symptoms of anxiety/panic attacks.

Mason Schermerhorn, Christian Angulo, 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie 53, were all killed in the shooting. The GBI said Gray used an AR platform-style weapon.

Prosecutors say they will present the case to a grand jury on Oct. 17.