Apalachee High School football team attended Atlanta Falcons practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Along the sidelines at the Atlanta Falcons’ home in Flowery Branch, it was a chance for kids to be kids again.

On a rainy Friday, the Apalachee High School football team was on a field trip to the Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch.

“I played Apalachee when I was in high school,” Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett said.

Jarrett was happy to have them. The Falcons have the school in their hearts.

Before last Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coaches proudly wore Apalachee High T-shirts. They wanted the students to know they had their backs.

“It just shows our support. Support for them. Because they need it,” Falcons Linebacker Lorenzo Carter said.

It was a chance to watch the pros practice, tour the facility, get some autographs, and celebrate the game they all love. And just for a little while, leave the sorrow in Barrow County behind.

“I just pray for these kids every single day,” Running Back Bijan Robinson said.

“Whatever way we can support them, that’s what it’s all about,” Jarrett said.



