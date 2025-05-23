Apalachee High holds first graduation since deadly school shooting

WINDER, GA — Under clear skies and surrounded by a cheering crowd, Apalachee High School held its commencement ceremony Thursday evening, marking the school’s first graduation since the deadly shooting last September.

The Class of 2025, made up of 443 students, received their diplomas in a ceremony that was both celebratory and reflective. Valedictorian Kaylee Spencer acknowledged the hardships her class endured, referencing the traumatic event that cast a shadow over the start of their senior year.

“Sadly, in September the truly unthinkable devastated us all, halting our school year,” Spencer said. “Simply walking across this stage after such an event deserves recognition.”

In her address, she spoke candidly about the emotional toll of the year, not only from the tragedy but also the pressures many students faced. “A restless night due to studying, working, trying to help pay family bills, conflicts in friendships and ultimately what happened on September 4th, all travels through us throughout the school day,” she shared.

Security was visibly heightened for the ceremony. All attendees were screened through weapons detection systems as a precaution.

Despite the grief and adversity, the evening remained focused on resilience, achievement, and the bright futures ahead for Apalachee’s newest graduates.