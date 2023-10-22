Antisemitic, hate speech flyers found throughout Brookhaven neighborhoods

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police are working to figure out who is responsible for placing antisemitic and hate speech flyers throughout neighborhoods.

On Sunday, police said they received several calls from multiple residents regarding the flyers being spread throughout the city overnight.

Authorities did not say where exactly the flyers were found.

Brookhaven Police along with city leaders said they are investigating the matter to the fullest.

“We want our community to be assured that hate speech will not be tolerated in Brookhaven,” the police department said. We encourage our residents to embrace our diverse city and to get out and enjoy our welcoming community where we celebrate diversity.”

The department is encouraging residents to partake in the inaugural Brookhaven International Festival happening Sunday along Peachtree Creek Greenway. The festival reflects the city’s values of inclusion, equity and diversity.

Anyone with information regarding the flyers is asked to contact Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0608.









©2023 Cox Media Group