Local

Antisemitic, hate speech flyers found throughout Brookhaven neighborhoods

Flyers tossed in Marietta neighborhoods push antisemitic message about Jewish man lynched in 1915

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police are working to figure out who is responsible for placing antisemitic and hate speech flyers throughout neighborhoods.

On Sunday, police said they received several calls from multiple residents regarding the flyers being spread throughout the city overnight.

Authorities did not say where exactly the flyers were found.

Brookhaven Police along with city leaders said they are investigating the matter to the fullest.

“We want our community to be assured that hate speech will not be tolerated in Brookhaven,” the police department said. We encourage our residents to embrace our diverse city and to get out and enjoy our welcoming community where we celebrate diversity.”

The department is encouraging residents to partake in the inaugural Brookhaven International Festival happening Sunday along Peachtree Creek Greenway. The festival reflects the city’s values of inclusion, equity and diversity.

Anyone with information regarding the flyers is asked to contact Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0608.



©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!