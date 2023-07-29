Another UGA football player arrested on driving-related charge

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Another University of Georgia football player is facing charges related to their driving.

Jail records confirm UGA defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was arrested on Monday afternoon in Clarke County.

He was charged with failure to appear related to handicapped parking.

The defensive lineman was released from jail approximately 50 minutes after being booked.

Ingram-Dawkins is at least the sixth UGA player cited or charged with traffic-related charges since the Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship.

In February, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for reckless driving and racing on highways and streets. The arrest was in connection to an incident on January 10 in Athens, according to officials.

In March, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection to a January 15 crash that killed recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, and UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20.

Police say Carter was racing the car that LeCroy drove through downtown Athens when she crashed. He pleaded no contest and agreed to two months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and a defensive driving course.

In May, freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, speeding and following too closely, according to Oconee County jail records.

Later that month, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding. Records show that he was released from jail approximately 55 minutes after being booked.

Earlier this month, freshman outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba was cited for going 88 miles per hour on the highway where the speed limit was 55 mph. He was the only one of the above-listed players to not be arrested.