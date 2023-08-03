Another mother claims Atlanta restaurant also served her kids alcohol

ATLANTA — We’re hearing from another mother who says a popular restaurant served her minor child alcohol.

Andrea McCorvey says she had to rush her 9-year-old son to the hospital after he became ill at the Sugar Factory on Peachtree Street.

This is the second incident we’ve reported on in three days where a mother alleges the Sugar Factory served alcohol to their children.

McCorvey’s attorney says he is filing a lawsuit against the restaurant.

The mother says she doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“My son never had alcohol before until that time,” she said.

She said it was supposed to be a festive night to celebrate the New Year last year at the Sugar Factory.

McCorvey says her 9-year-old son couldn’t wait to taste the smoking blue non-alcoholic drink that night.

That’s when McCorvey says their night turned into a nightmare.

She says her husband’s drink had no alcohol in it.

But her son’s was filled with alcohol.

She said he immediately complained of not feeling well.

Her husband sipped his drink and she says they were devastated when they realized what happened.

“You exposing my child to something that you know that he shouldn’t even be exposed to,” she said.

We reported Monday on another mother who says the restaurant served her 11-year-old daughter and her friends’ alcoholic shots.

“I really was like, how could they make this mistake,” Souljah Perdue said at the time.

McCorvey saw the report and realized it was the same restaurant that served her child alcohol.

“I’m like oh my goodness. They still didn’t try to fix the issue the first time,” she explained.

McCorvey said they had to lie her son on a bench to try to bring him some comfort.

“He was dizzy,” McCorvey said.

She and her husband took him to the emergency room.

McCorvey’s attorney says it’s outrageous this keeps happening.

“So they should have a process in place that makes it crystal clear when a drink has alcohol and when a drink doesn’t,” Reginald Greene said.

McCorvey says something needs to happen before a child gets seriously injured.

“These poor children they don’t deserve that. Not at all,” she said.

The restaurant said then: “At this time we’re actively researching this feedback.”

McCorvey says her son no longer likes blue drinks.

And when they go to a restaurant he is sure to ask if the drink has alcohol in it. McCorvey said no child should have to live like this.

©2023 Cox Media Group