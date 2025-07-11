Annual Clayton County record expungement and career expo scheduled

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The second annual Second Chance Misdemeanor Record Restriction/Expungement and Career Expo in Clayton County this weekend is expected to bring in hundreds of people.

The event is scheduled July 12 at the Riverdale Town Center at 7210 Church St. in Clayton County from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

There are already 300 people signed up and registered for the event.

According to Clayton County Solicitor Charles Brooks, misdemeanor allegations block people from student loans, housing, jobs and more.

“Cases were dropped or in some cases, they may have been a conviction,” he said. “Misdemeanors are petty offenses They are not intended to harm a person’s productivity in society.”

There will be expungement results, career workshops and opportunities, vendors, food trucks and more.

The event will feature also Atlanta hip-hop icon Pastor Troy.

