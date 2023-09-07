Angler dies after falling off boat into metro reservoir while waiting for friend

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man over Labor Day weekend.

Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) officials said employees received reports of a possible drowning at the Tussahaw Reservoir.

According to the investigation, 67-year-old Russell Franklin Amerson of McDonough fell off his boat while waiting for his friend to get the boat’s trailer to exit the reservoir after an afternoon of fishing.

Amerson was an angler who HCWA officials said had a permit to fish in the reservoir.

Police said Amerson’s friend pulled him from the water and began performing CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

Amerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation.

The Henry County Coroner’s Office is working to determine Amerson’s official cause of death.

