Local

Angler dies after falling off boat into metro reservoir while waiting for friend

WPXI - Oneida Valley Reservoir Crash Crews are searching for the driver of a car crashed that into the Oneida Valley Reservoir in Butler County Thursday morning. (3/31/22)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man over Labor Day weekend.

Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) officials said employees received reports of a possible drowning at the Tussahaw Reservoir.

According to the investigation, 67-year-old Russell Franklin Amerson of McDonough fell off his boat while waiting for his friend to get the boat’s trailer to exit the reservoir after an afternoon of fishing.

Amerson was an angler who HCWA officials said had a permit to fish in the reservoir.

Police said Amerson’s friend pulled him from the water and began performing CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

Amerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation.

The Henry County Coroner’s Office is working to determine Amerson’s official cause of death.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!