An average wage isn’t enough to live comfortably in the US, according to financial tech company, SmartAsset.

The median wage is at about $62,000 a year. But you need nearly $81,000 to live comfortably in West Virginia, which was the most affordable state in the study.

In Georgia, you’d need just under $100,000 a year, according to this report. A family of four would need more than $210,000.

“Living comfortably” in this case is defined as spending half your income on essentials like food and rent, 20% toward savings and paying off debt and the other 30% for whatever you want.