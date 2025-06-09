Local

An average wage isn’t enough to live comfortably in the US, according to financial tech company

By WSB Radio News Staff
Freedom Debt Relief provides a rundown of what to do when your spouse loses their job and outlines the steps you can take together to get through this difficult time. (Stacker/Stacker)
By WSB Radio News Staff

An average wage isn’t enough to live comfortably in the US, according to financial tech company, SmartAsset.

The median wage is at about $62,000 a year. But you need nearly $81,000 to live comfortably in West Virginia, which was the most affordable state in the study.

In Georgia, you’d need just under $100,000 a year, according to this report. A family of four would need more than $210,000.

“Living comfortably” in this case is defined as spending half your income on essentials like food and rent, 20% toward savings and paying off debt and the other 30% for whatever you want.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!