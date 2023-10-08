American Red Cross to help install more than 1,000 free smoke alarms across Georgia

ATLANTA — The American Red Cross of Georgia is urging the importance of fire safety.

This fall, volunteers, staff and community partners are working to help teach people how to stay safe from fires and install 1,300 free smoke alarms across the state.

Since the beginning of the campaign in 2014, the Red Cross has installed more than 2.5 million free smoke alarms nationwide and made one million households safer across the country.

The goal of the campaign is to educate residents on what to do if there is a fire, install smoke alarms as needed, ensure all warning systems are working, and help residents develop an effective plan in case of an emergency.

The Red Cross is hosting fire alarm installation and fire safety education opportunities across the state from Oct. 14 – Nov. 11.

The first event will be held on Oct. 14 in Augusta.

The Red Cross said this work is possible thanks to donations from Georgia hospitals. The Red Cross said it responds to more than 60,000 disasters annually.

Last year, the American Red Cross of Georgia responded to at least 2,800 single and multi-family home fires across the state. Additionally, more than 5,300 families were assisted because of those disasters.

Every day, seven people die as a result of home fires and often these tragedies occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

The Red Cross is encouraging the proper use of smoke alarms to prevent future tragedies like this.

Since launching in October 2014, the Home Fire Campaign has saved at least 1,928 lives, including 240 in Georgia, according to a news release.