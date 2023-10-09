‘American Pickers’ looking to feature Georgians with rare, historical items

ATLANTA — Do you have rare or historical items? Well, you could have the chance to be featured on TV.

American Pickers, which airs on the History Channel, is looking for hidden treasures and rare historical items in Georgia, according to the show’s Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the show with a brief description of your collection.

The show said it is also looking for people in Florida.

When reaching out to the show give them your name, city and state, phone number, and a brief description of your collection.

If you are interested, you can email the show at americanpickers@cineflix.com

You can also call or text ‪(646) 493-2184‬.

The show said no stores will be considered and only private collections.