American Diabetes Association recommends early screenings for liver disease

The American Diabetes Association has updated its guidelines and now recommends early screenings for liver disease.

Liver disease can affect up to 70% of people with type 2 diabetes. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common form of liver disease in people with diabetes and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer, as well as an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death.

The update emphasizes the importance of early detection of NAFLD, which allows for timely treatment and reduces the chance of developing other serious complications.

Dr. Venkat Narayan at the Emory Diabetes Research Center says it is also important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Type 2 diabetes is a major epidemic in the country,” he said.

The new guidelines include the use of the drug called Tzield, which can prevent the development of type 1 diabetes in some high-risk patients.