Ambassador Andrew Young says Pres. Biden’s debate wasn’t the best, but he still supports him

ATLANTA — Ambassador Andrew Young says he supports his friend, President Joe Biden, but that his performance in the debate on Thursday wasn’t his best.

The former ambassador, senator and Atlanta mayor told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer he’s known President Biden since both were elected to the U.S. Senate in 1978.

Ambassador Young was one of a handful of people invited to the tarmac to greet the president as he arrived in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

“There’s no question. Cumulative knowledge of the world where we live, I don’t know anybody better than him,” he said.

Just minutes into the debate against former President Donald Trump, many were criticizing the president for stumbling over his words.

The ambassador says while it wasn’t Biden’s best performance, he’s still showing his support.

Bruce Lavelle is a Gwinnett County businessman and a longtime Trump supporter who says despite his preference for Trump, Biden’s performance was “hard to watch.”

“It didn’t look really good for President Biden. You know, obviously, we we saw the commentary from CNN and other news affiliates, questioning his cognitive skills, obviously, and, his ability to, you know, complete sentences. It was it was hard to watch,” Lavelle said.

Trump supporters say that the former president had a stronger showing during the debate, despite CNN claims that he made 30 false statements during the 90-minute timeframe.