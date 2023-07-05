Alzheimer’s Association finds alarming trend in caregiver health

New data from the Alzheimer’s Association finds an alarming trend when it comes to caregiver health.

The report finds that more than half of Georgia’s 343,000 caregivers have a chronic condition of their own, and a quarter suffer from depression.

“Alzheimer’s is one of those diseases that it really does take a village,” said Leslie Holland with the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Caregivers are doing such a good job keeping all of the balls in the air and really trying to give the best care possible to their loved one, and a lot of times what we’re finding is that they let themselves go,” she said.

Utilizing respite care services can help alleviate some of the pressure put on caregivers.







