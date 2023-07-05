Local

Alzheimer’s Association finds alarming trend in caregiver health

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

New data from the Alzheimer’s Association finds an alarming trend when it comes to caregiver health.

The report finds that more than half of Georgia’s 343,000 caregivers have a chronic condition of their own, and a quarter suffer from depression.

“Alzheimer’s is one of those diseases that it really does take a village,” said Leslie Holland with the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Caregivers are doing such a good job keeping all of the balls in the air and really trying to give the best care possible to their loved one, and a lot of times what we’re finding is that they let themselves go,” she said.

Utilizing respite care services can help alleviate some of the pressure put on caregivers.



