Alpharetta homeowner expresses gratitude after firefighters save his house from burning down

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A homeowner expressed his gratitude after Alpharetta firefighters saved his home from burning down.

On Friday, May 31, at around 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire near Southlake Drive and Americas Cup Cove.

Firefighters found heavy smoke with fire at the back of the house and quickly attacked the flames.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and made sure the house was clear of any people or animals.

On Saturday, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety posted about the fire on its Facebook page.

One comment, apparently from the homeowner, thanked firefighters and their neighbors for saving their house from being destroyed.

“Words can’t express our gratitude for your incredible response in saving our home. Your swift action – arriving in just 3 minutes – and your unwavering courage made all the difference,” the person wrote. “The professionalism you displayed in handling our belongings during this stressful time was truly commendable. You are our heroes, and your bravery will forever be etched in our hearts.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



