COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are working to extinguish two brush fires on the side of Interstate 575 Southbound in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Fire Department has seven fire units and the Marietta Fire Department has four fire units battling the flames near the Barrett Parkway exit.

“All lanes will be closed until it’s safe,” officials said.

Drivers should find an alternate route as all lanes are closed until further notice. Triple Team Traffic says to use Hwy 5.

