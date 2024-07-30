All aboard! Cobb kindergarteners, first graders practice school bus rides ahead of first day

If you were driving your morning commute in Cobb County on Tuesday, you likely saw big yellow school buses back on the roads.

The first day of school is Thursday morning for the 107,000 students in Cobb County. On Tuesday, the county did its annual bus ride-along.

The event gives kindergarteners and new first graders the chance to ride the bus to school as a practice run for Thursday. It’s not just for the kids, but the parents as well.

“That way parents get to see the exact route that their kids are riding every morning,” Cheatham Hill Elementary School Principal Mellisa Faklaris said.

Once inside, the students had the chance to find their classroom.

“We’re going to have a blast. I love making learning fun,” teacher Brandi Delrio said.

The meet-and-greet may be more helpful for mom and dad than it is for the students.

“It just kind of puts parents’ minds at ease, for that first day, knowing exactly where their kids is going and what they’re going to be doing,” Mishael Benta said.

Benta’s son Benjamin will start kindergarten on Thursday. His mom says she is excited, a little nervous but thankful for the practice run.

“I appreciated the fact they had the older kids clapping for him, making him feel like this is a cool thing to do coming to school. Bus picking us up was cool. It was his first time on a big-boy school bus,” she said.