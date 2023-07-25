Alabama woman’s now ex-boyfriend issues statement after she admits to faking her disappearance

HOOVER, Ala. — The now ex-boyfriend of Carlee Russell issued a statement on social media after the Alabama woman admitted to making up her disappearance.

Carlee Russell called 911 to report seeing a child on the highway in Hoover, Alabama on July 13. She returned home two days later and claimed she had been abducted by a couple and held for a few days after she tried to help the child.

On Monday, Hoover police confirmed that Russell admitted to making up the toddler story. In a statement posted to Instagram, Thomar Simmons, who was dating Russell at the time of her initial disappearance, says he and his family are “disgusted” by the outcome:

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty. I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all: blindsided with Carlee’s actions. This is still an ongoing investigation but with all of the recent information and her confession now we gain closure with the situation.”

Simmons added that he thanks everyone for their support and the woman who organized search parties for Russell. He deleted a previous statement from the weekend that defended Russell, asking for people to stop bullying her and “to think about her mental health.”

During a news conference Monday, police read a statement prepared by Russell’s lawyer with her permission.

“There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was reported missing,” the statement from Emory Anthony read. “My client did not have any help in this incident.”

Police said they have a meeting scheduled with Russell and her lawyer, and they are in discussion with the district attorney’s office about potential charges.





