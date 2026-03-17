Airman with metro Atlanta ties killed in military aircraft crash in Iraq

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A U.S. Air Force major with connections to metro Atlanta is among six service members killed in a refueling aircraft crash in Iraq last week.

Maj. Alex Klinner, 33, died in the crash. His wife, Libby, and her sisters grew up in Roswell and attended St. Pius X Catholic High School.

Family members say Klinner was dedicated to both his military career and his family.

He had served eight years in the Air Force and completed roughly four deployments. Klinner was promoted to major in January and was responsible for overseeing flight training for more than 30 crew members.

He was stationed in Birmingham as part of a 10-year commitment to the Air Force.

One week after deploying, Klinner and five other service members were killed when their refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq in connection with the conflict involving Iran.

He leaves behind his wife and their three children, including 7-month-old twins and a 2-year-old son.

A graduate of Auburn University, Klinner had recently moved with his family into a new home.

Friends and supporters have since set up a fundraiser to help support the family.