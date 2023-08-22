Airdropped threat puts Rockdale County High School on lockdown, district says

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County High School is currently on lockdown over a potential safety threat, the Conyers Police Department confirms.

Authorities said they will provide additional updates as they are made available on the Conyers Police Department’s Facebook page.

The school district said the threat was airdropped to students and Conyers police are currently at the school assisting with the investigation.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group