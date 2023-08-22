Local

Airdropped threat puts Rockdale County High School on lockdown, district says

Rockdale County High School The school district said the threat was airdropped to students and police are currently at the school assisting with the investigation. (PHOTO: Rockdale County High School)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County High School is currently on lockdown over a potential safety threat, the Conyers Police Department confirms.

Authorities said they will provide additional updates as they are made available on the Conyers Police Department’s Facebook page.

The school district said the threat was airdropped to students and Conyers police are currently at the school assisting with the investigation.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!