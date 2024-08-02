Local

Air Force releases cause of Osprey crash that killed 25-year-old Georgia airman

By WSBTV.com News Staff

US Osprey Crash This undated photo released by U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office, shows U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage. (U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

JAPAN — The family of a 25-year-old Georgia airman killed in an Osprey crash during a training exercise in Japan last year now knows what caused it.

Staff Sergeant Jake Turnage was killed on Nov. 29, 2023, along with seven other crew members.

After nearly a year of investigation, this week, the Air Force determined that the crash was caused by cracks in a metal gear and the pilot’s decision to continue flying.

Turnage’s aunt Dawn Dickerson said her nephew had always wanted to join the military.

“He’s always wanted, since he was little, to go into the military. He was very excited about his job and he was a very hard worker,” Erickson said.

Erickson said she’s glad to finally have answers about how her nephew died.

“It helps to know what happened and to know that he didn’t suffer for very long,” Erikson said.

Aviation analyst John Nance told Washington that the Osprey has a very good record of delivering people “right where you need them,” but that when things go wrong, the aircraft is hard to control.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Oldham released a statement shortly after the crash, describing Turnage as “a beloved husband, brother, and son, as well as a fun-loving and dedicated Noncommissioned Officer.”

Jake’s humor and zeal were contagious. His magnetic personality was always uplifting and lightened the load of his squadron mates. He loved to fly and to learn. His enthusiasm and positive attitude inspired others every day,” Oldham said.

The family is now working on plans to memorialize Turnage in November.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!