Ahead of Independence Day, doctors urge parents and kids to be careful with sparklers

(SAN ANTONIO, Tx.) — It’s common knowledge that anything loaded with black powder -- such as a firework -- can be dangerous when handled incorrectly. Every year, thousands of people across the United States visit the emergency room with firework-related injuries.

Dr. John Tully heads Emergency Medicine at the Baptist Health System in San Antonio, Texas. He says that everyone, including parents, need to be safe when using sparklers. A study by the National Safety Council found that the bright toy wands can burn at up to 2,000°F.

He says it’s critical for people to hold the sparkler clear of any parts of the body, even those which might not seem like they could catch fire.

“We’re seeing injuries to the eyes, where the eyes are burn, which can cause loss of vision, as well as burns to the hands. It can even set the hair on fire, if it lands on the head. So, they need to be at a safe distance from the sparkler.”





