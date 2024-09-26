AG’s office warns of potential scammers in Helene’s wake

With Hurricane Helene set to hit metro Atlanta on Thursday, state officials warn of scammers once the storm has cleared.

If you do have damage after Helene, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office says beware of scam artists who might act like they are trying to help.

John Conroy with the Consumer Protection Division says steer clear of anyone who asks for full payment upfront or payment in cash, or anyone who refuses to provide you with a written contract.

He says it is best to avoid those going door-to-door offering home repairs.

95.5 WSB Consumer Advisor Clark Howard warns homeowners to be cautious.

“Those storm chasers are chasing your wallet,” Howard said.

Howard advises doing thorough research before making any significant repairs.

“After we have damage from a storm, we want everything back like it was in a second, and people take advantage of us on that,” Howard said.

Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner recommends documenting and photographing all property damage caused by severe weather. Do not attempt significant or permanent repairs without proper assessment. Be aware of scammers who prey on storm victims.

If a neighbor’s tree falls on your home, under Georgia’s Fallen Tree Responsibility laws, the responsibility typically falls on the property owner where the tree landed.

“Each party is responsible for the property damage that occurs on their property, with the only exception if the tree was clearly not healthy,” Howard said.

Howard also suggests filing claims with your insurance company only if there is significant damage.

“The key thing is to slow down, do your research before making these big decisions,” Howard said.

WSB-TV contributed to this report.