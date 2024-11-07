Agents search DeKalb County home in connection to deadly shooting at GA homecoming afterparty

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched a DeKalb County home in connection to a deadly shooting at a homecoming afterparty in northeast Georgia.

The GBI confirmed that the search is connected to a shooting in Elbert County from Oct. 13 where a 15-year-old died and four others were shot.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened during a homecoming dance afterparty for Elbert County High School.

Three more people were injured, but not by the gunfire.

GBI agents have charged the following five men from South Carolina: 18-year-old

Jarquavious Scott, age 18, of Anderson, South Carolina, charged with Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Scott was arrested on October 17, 2024.

Destanne Mathis, age 20, of Anderson, South Carolina, charged with Murder, Party to a Crime, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Mathis was arrested on October 28, 2024.

Aanidras Parks, age 18, of Anderson, South Carolina, charged with Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Parks was arrested on October 28, 2024.

Jerimiyah Hughes, age 19, of Anderson, South Carolina, charged with Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Hughes was arrested on October 30, 2024.

Desmond Latimer, age 18, of Anderson, South Carolina, charged with Murder, Party to a Crime, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Latimer was arrested on October 30, 2024.

The GBI says it will have more information soon on the raid in DeKalb County.